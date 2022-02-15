California State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.35 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $38,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $171.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.57 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.