Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.
NYSE:HUN opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
