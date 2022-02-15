Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE:HUN opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.