Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,459,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $918,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.40.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $234.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.30. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $106.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

