Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) to post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.16. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,491,000 after buying an additional 263,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 183,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $133.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,048. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.