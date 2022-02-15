Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.42). Sutro Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STRO shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 2,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

