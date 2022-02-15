Bullseye Asset Management LLC Sells 8,139 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tennant worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNC. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 62.3% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after acquiring an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 51.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $77.86. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.