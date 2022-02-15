Lam Research (LRCX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX):

1/28/2022 – Lam Research was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $583.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research’s fiscal second-quarter results were driven by solid execution across systems and the customer support business. Further, the company witnessed strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications. Additionally, it experienced growth in NAND, DRAM, foundry and logic segments owing to the growing traction across etch and deposition technologies. Further, increasing demand for advanced processors and memory devices due to the growing adoption of gaming products remained a tailwind. Also, robust Reliant business contributed well to the top-ling growth. However, impacts of the OMICRON variant remains a concern. Further, labor shortages, freight and logistics cost escalation as well as supply chain constraints remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $755.00 to $730.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $750.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $855.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $655.00 to $640.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $655.00 to $640.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $597.00 to $627.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $720.00 to $650.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $790.00 to $775.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $765.00 to $760.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $750.00 to $725.00.

1/27/2022 – Lam Research had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $770.00 to $725.00.

1/25/2022 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $790.00 to $840.00.

1/13/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $700.00 to $770.00.

1/12/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $625.00 to $750.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $675.00 to $785.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Lam Research is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $575.00 to $660.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Lam Research was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $694.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Moreover, strong momentum across 3D NAND manufacturers for critical applications is a tailwind. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

12/17/2021 – Lam Research had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $680.00 to $777.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $29.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $588.18. 41,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,932. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $620.95. The stock has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,325. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

