ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) received a €22.00 ($25.00) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s current price.

PSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.57) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.16 ($21.77).

PSM stock traded down €0.50 ($0.56) on Tuesday, reaching €13.90 ($15.79). 1,150,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €13.92 and a 200-day moving average of €14.92. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($21.59). The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

