Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €7.10 ($8.07) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.73% from the stock’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.15) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.29).

ETR LHA traded down €0.25 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.30 ($8.29). 13,533,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €6.67 and its 200-day moving average is €7.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

