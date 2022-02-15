Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €41.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.13 ($37.65).

FRA EVK traded down €0.44 ($0.50) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €28.94 ($32.89). The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,903 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.61 and a 200 day moving average of €28.30. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

