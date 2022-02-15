Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 82.88% from the company’s current price.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.94 ($48.79).

EPA:ALO traded down €0.70 ($0.80) on Tuesday, hitting €25.70 ($29.20). The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($42.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.36.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

