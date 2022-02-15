Bridger Management LLC Sells 316,500 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bridger Management LLC reduced its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 316,500 shares during the quarter. LKQ accounts for 3.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bridger Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LKQ worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in LKQ by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 384,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,368,000 after buying an additional 207,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

LKQ traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,742. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

