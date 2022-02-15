Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.Amkor Technology also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.450-$0.650 EPS.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMKR traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. 62,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,689. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,275. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 723.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 430,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

