Insider Buying: Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Insider Buys 520 Shares of Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($51.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($26,978.08).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 25 ($0.34) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,835 ($51.89). The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,187. Unilever PLC has a one year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a one year high of GBX 4,388 ($59.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £98.42 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,887.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,943.37.

Get Unilever alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ULVR shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($46.01) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,175 ($56.50).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.