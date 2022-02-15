BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 241,742 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 241,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

NiSource stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $30.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

