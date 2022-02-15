Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 123 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,443 shares of company stock worth $8,031,874. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

NYSE:ROK opened at $268.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

