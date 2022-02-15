Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-7.5% yr/yr to ~$3.04-3.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.Allegion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.550-$5.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.70.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,386. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

