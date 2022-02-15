Brookside Equity Partners LLC Sells 80,925 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Brookside Equity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 80,925 shares during the quarter. Meta Financial Group comprises 3.2% of Brookside Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brookside Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.49% of Meta Financial Group worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,285,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,044 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 32,622 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.58. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

