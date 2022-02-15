Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $76.58 Million Stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 514,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the period. Elastic makes up about 9.5% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $76,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESTC stock opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.87.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 over the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

