Broad Bay Capital Management LP Has $25.67 Million Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 37.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up approximately 3.2% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $25,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 8.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,197,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

FERG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($209.74) to £140 ($189.45) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,794.33.

FERG opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.62.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

