Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.93%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

