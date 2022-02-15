Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $669.86 Million

Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce sales of $669.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38,620.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $952.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.87 million to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $580.19 million to $4.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Several equities analysts have commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

VIR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 8,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,945. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $83.50.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $44,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,582 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,620,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

