BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,038,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,348,000. Lucid Group comprises about 0.7% of BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Lucid Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at 28.15 on Tuesday. Lucid Group Inc has a 12-month low of 16.12 and a 12-month high of 64.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of 32.32.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The company had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

