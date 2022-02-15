Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.06. Carter’s posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $7.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter’s.

Get Carter's alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter’s (CRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.