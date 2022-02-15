Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 41,600 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,615,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.00.

MongoDB stock traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $462.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of -90.89 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock valued at $78,398,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

