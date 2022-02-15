Moore Capital Management LP Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288,079 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,483,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 109,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,962. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $88.05 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

