Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 47,517 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,517 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 644,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after purchasing an additional 440,144 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,979,000 after buying an additional 721,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.65. 88,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

