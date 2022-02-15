Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Intuit were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 250.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $768,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 214.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,555,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $524.87. 13,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $589.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market cap of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.