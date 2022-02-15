Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

ISRG traded up $7.41 on Tuesday, hitting $288.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,999. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

