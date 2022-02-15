Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,071 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,480 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 31.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.8% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 126.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $42,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.89. 217,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,286,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $183.77 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.16.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.