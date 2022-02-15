Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Down to $12.15

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $11.68. Talos Energy shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 4,169 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on TALO. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $970.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

