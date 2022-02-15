$0.22 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. Primo Water reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Primo Water.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

PRMW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 33,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -122.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $744,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,047 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,356,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

