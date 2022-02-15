Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.67. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.62. 2,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

