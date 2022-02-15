Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.41. 35,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.