Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Golar LNG reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golar LNG.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Golar LNG by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 19,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

