Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $361.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.26 million and the highest is $366.40 million. Globant posted sales of $232.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globant.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GLOB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $7.94 on Friday, hitting $262.01. 3,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,023. Globant has a one year low of $191.92 and a one year high of $354.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after buying an additional 517,222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at $151,568,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Globant by 417.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after purchasing an additional 405,408 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after acquiring an additional 375,040 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.