Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share.

PRI traded down $9.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.64. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.29.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primerica stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 131.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

