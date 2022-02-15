Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 26,631 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $211,547,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,056,322 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

