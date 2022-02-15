Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 145,753 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $724,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

