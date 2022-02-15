Capital Research Global Investors Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Humana were worth $1,008,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

HUM stock opened at $419.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.49. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

