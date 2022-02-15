Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 608 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 608 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS opened at $360.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.58 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.29. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

