Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 60.2% in January

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the January 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $780,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,706,000.

NASDAQ PEZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. 8,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,047. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $103.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

