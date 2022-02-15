Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,691 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.6% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 181.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 171,579 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,642 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 47,608 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 21,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 626.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

