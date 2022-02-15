$2.06 EPS Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $2.88. Lennox International reported earnings of $2.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year earnings of $14.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.40 to $14.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $16.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share.

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.57.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total transaction of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Lennox International by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $265.87. 767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,693. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $260.32 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.06 and its 200-day moving average is $310.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.