NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will report $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.23 and the lowest is $1.55. NXP Semiconductors reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $13.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.24.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.80 and a 200 day moving average of $211.89. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

