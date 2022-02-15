BVF Inc. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,045 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 8.39% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $13,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000.

VRDN traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.58. The stock had a trading volume of 43,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,955. The stock has a market cap of $447.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

In related news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

