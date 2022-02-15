Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Decreases By 48.7%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the January 15th total of 260,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLB traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,694. The OLB Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

In other The OLB Group news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $267,850 in the last ninety days. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

