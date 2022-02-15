IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.84. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 210,366 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)
IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.
