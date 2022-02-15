IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Down to $2.95

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.84. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 210,366 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 321,548 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.