Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Trading 14.3% Higher

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

BLBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $623.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1,955.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 454,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

