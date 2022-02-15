Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 207,531 shares.The stock last traded at $52.13 and had previously closed at $51.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

